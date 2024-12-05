(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jean-Clair Todibo has faced the wrath of West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen for ‘disrespect’ shown to manager Julen Lopetegui, according to one insider.

Despite only arriving in the summer to replace David Moyes, Lopetegui finds himself under immense pressure at the London Stadium.

Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City has left the Hammers 14th in the Premier League table having taken just four points from their last five games.

West Ham have conceded eight goals in their last two matches and are already out of the EFL Cup, losing 5-1 to Liverpool in the third round back in September.

Is Julen Lopetegui losing the West Ham dressing room?

Lopetegui is hanging on to his job by a thread and now, reports have emerged that the Spaniard has had a falling out with French centre-back Todibo — who also arrived at the club in the summer.

According to noted ‘insider’ ExWHUEmployee, tensions between the two were only cooled thanks to the intervention of Bowen. However, it’s a sure sign of the mood in the West Ham camp right now.

“There is a concern about the relationships that the manager has with certain players with a couple of high profile disagreements with another coming during the Arsenal game,” ‘Ex’ said (via West Ham Zone).

“Bowen had to step in and said that Todibo was being disrespectful towards the head coach, which defused the situation.”

Lopetegui looks set to take charge of West Ham for their Monday night clash at home to Wolves.

However, failure to win that match would surely signal the end of his short tenure in charge; especially with the Hammers now linked with former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao — who won three league titles in charge of the Dragons — as a potential replacement.