Leeds United want Dor Turgeman. (Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke is looking to add to his forward options at Leeds United for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign and the Championship club have an eye on Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Dor Turgeman.

Leeds are currently third in the Championship and have put themselves in a great position to return to the Premier League. Having missed out on promotion last season, Farke is eager not to make the same mistakes, hence why the German coach is keen to add to his squad in January – with the English club pushing for a swap deal.

According to Sport5, the Yorkshire club have made an approach to sign Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv. This report states that a deal could cost the Whites around £4.1m, which is a bargain for the 21-year-old goalscorer.

Leeds are believed to have been monitoring the forward all season long and have already made an approach to Maccabi Tel Aviv for the Israeli star ahead of the January window.

However, a transfer during this period may be tough to get done as the Israelian champions are keen to keep Turgeman for the remainder of the current term.

How does Dor Turgeman compare to Leeds goalscorer?

Turgeman has made a very positive start to the 2024/25 campaign as the 21-year-old has produced nine goals and four assists across 16 matches in all competitions.

Although the Championship is a higher level than the Israeli league, this surpasses the seven goals and two assists Joel Piroe has produced for Leeds across 19 games this season.

The 21-year-old is a player Leeds should certainly take a chance on given the price of the deal as the upside could be massive should the youngster help fire Farke’s team back to the Premier League.