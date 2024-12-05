One Man United star is being mentioned in “every internal meeting” by Ruben Amorim

Leny Yoro is key to the Ruben Amorim project at Man United. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Wednesday night was a big moment in the career of Leny Yoro as the 19-year-old made his Man United debut away at Arsenal, who is set for a huge future at Old Trafford.

The French talent was one of United’s biggest signings over the summer as the Premier League giants agreed a £52m deal with Lille for his services, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool to the defender

However, the beginning of Yoro’s career in Manchester got off to a horror start as the centre-back fractured a metatarsal in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Los Angeles in July.

The 19-year-old returned to training in recent weeks following surgery and the youngster finally made his debut on Wednesday night against Arsenal. Yoro came off the bench to replace Harry Maguire with 59 minutes on the clock at the Emirates but couldn’t prevent his team from losing 2-0 to the Gunners.

Find out what Ruben Amorim said about Leny Yoro after his debut appearance

This was a huge moment for the youngster and everyone at the Manchester giants expect the French talent to have a very successful career at Old Trafford under Amorim.

Leny Yoro is the future of Man United

Following his Man United debut, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed how crucial Yoro is to the Ruben Amorim project at Old Trafford.

The journalist has stated that the youngster is mentioned in “every internal meeting” between the Portuguese coach and his staff, who view the former Lille star as the future of the club and a very smart signing made during the summer.

Romano goes on to say that Yoro’s game time will be managed over the coming weeks to avoid any injury as Amorim prepares the 19-year-old to become a starting player.