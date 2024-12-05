Report: Liverpool identify Virgil Van Dijk replacement if he rejects new contract

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are making plans for life without captain Virgil Van Dijk.

The Dutch defender is in the final year of his contract at the club and his long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Reds have already offered the player a new contract but no final decision has been reached on his future.

Along with Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all facing questions over their future after entering the final year of their contract at the club.

Liverpool have identified their possible Van Dijk replacements, in case the defender rejects a new deal at Anfield.

According to Teamtalk, Liverpool could target a move for Marc Guehi, Gleison Bremer, Goncalo Inacio, or Loic Bade.

All the centre-backs have impressed Liverpool and the Premier League leaders could enter the market to sign one of them if Van Dijk fails to sign a new deal at the club.

Guehi was one of the best performers for England at Euro 2024 and his brilliant performances almost earned him a move to Newcastle United in the summer.

As per Sky Sports, Crystal Palace rejected a £65m bid from Newcastle for the English defender which shows that the Reds would have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign him.

Brazilian international Bremer has impressed some of the biggest clubs in the world after his fine performances for Juventus. His current deal at the Italian club expires in 2029, which would make it difficult for the Reds to sign him.

Inacio was a part of Ruben Amorim’s title winning Sporting side and his name has been connected with Liverpool and Man United in the past.

Similarly, Bade is a star performer for Sevilla and has caught the attention of Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool should do everything in their power to keep Virgil Van Dijk

It remains to be seen what happens with the contract situation of Van Dijk. Ideally Liverpool would want him to stay at the club as he has shown that he is still one of the best players in the world in his position.

His leadership at the back is crucial for the Reds and his presence in the defense gives them composure and stability that no other defender could give.

The club is confident about keeping the defender at Anfield and they should do whatever it takes to keep the Dutch defender as he is important to their chances of winning silverware.

Nottingham Forest star Murillo is another player linked with a move to Liverpool to replace Van Dijk.