“Everyone will turn and point fingers” – Journalist predicts carnage at Liverpool if Mohamed Salah leaves

Things could get ugly at Liverpool if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving at the end of his contract this summer, according to journalist Simon Hughes.

It seems the Reds are no closer to sorting out a new deal for Salah, who is just a few months away from becoming a free agent despite continuing to put in world class displays at Anfield this season.

Liverpool surely need to do all they can to keep Salah, who remains one of the very finest attacking players in world football, and a hugely important part of Arne Slot’s Premier League table-topping side.

Still, there was an update from The Athletic earlier today and it doesn’t sound like things have moved that much on Salah’s future, while the same arguably seems to be true on two other star names nearing the ends of their contracts, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Discussing the Salah situation in particular on the Walk On podcast, as quoted by TBR Football, Hughes made it clear just how bad it’s going to look for the club if the Egypt international ends up leaving on a free transfer.

Mohamed Salah transfer saga could get ugly for Liverpool

“Mohamed Salah is open to the idea of a one-year contract at Liverpool, a one-year contract extension,” Hughes said.

He added: “From my perspective, I mean, it seems like quite a, would be a sensible thing for everybody to agree on, really. It’s a PR masterstroke.

“It’s backed Fenway Sports Group into a corner. And if now he leaves, signs a pre-contract with a foreign club on the 1st of January, everyone will turn and point fingers. He’s compromised.

“He’s not saying, I want to play till I’m 39 or anything. He’s saying, just give me another year. I want to stay at Anfield.”

