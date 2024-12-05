(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Paul Merson believes Liverpool should pay Mohamed Salah effectively what he wants, but has urged the club to limit his contract to two years.

Salah has proven this season he’s anything but past it, notching 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season, with Liverpool fans anxious about the future of their key players.

Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal star Merson believes Salah is well worth 300-400k per week.

However, the ex-England international added the huge caveat that Salah should not be offered more than two more years at Anfield, by the end of which he’d be 35 years old.

Paul Merson sends Liverpool Mohamed Salah warning

“We’re only hearing it on the grapevine, but we’re hearing two years with a year option to Mo Salah. That’s a long time,” said Merson.

“I’d give him 300-400 grand a week now. Of course I would today, because he’s doing the business.

“I’m his biggest fan. I think he’s world-class. I’ll say he gets in every team in the world. He’s a winger and he’s top scorer in the Premier League. It’s just absolutely amazing the numbers he puts up week in, week out, year in, year out.

“But in two-and-a-half years’ time, that’s a lot of money to be giving someone if they’re not doing the business then.

“Football changes. If it didn’t, we’d all still be playing still! The one sure thing that happens in football is, the older you get, the slower you get. That’s a fact. Otherwise, Usain Bolt would still be winning the Olympic 100 metres. For me, if it was a two-year contract, I’d give it to him, but I wouldn’t give him the option of another year. I understand Liverpool 100 per cent.

“I know people will say they’ve got to buy someone and it will cost them more, but they will have to buy someone sooner or later. He’s not going to go on until he’s 40, 41 years of age, so you’re only kicking it down the road.”