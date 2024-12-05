Rodri tells Man City to use their millions to sign £48m talent wanted by Arsenal this summer

Rodri has encouraged Man City to sign Nico Williams. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is one of the most sought-after players in European football at present following his exceptional 2023/24 campaign for both club and country.

The winger played a key role in Spain winning Euro 2024 in Germany this summer, which followed the 22-year-old’s displays that helped Athletic Club win the Copa del Rey last season.

Williams scored in the final of both competitions and his numbers overall last term were very impressive. Across the 37 matches he played for Athletic Club, the Spanish star produced eight goals and 19 assists.

This attracted the interest of several clubs during the summer transfer window with Barcelona and Arsenal among those looking to sign Williams.

Given their financial troubles, Barca could not get a deal done for the winger, which left the Gunners with an opportunity to sign the 22-year-old.

The Independent reported the North London club considered a move for the Athletic Club star during the last week of the summer window as the youngster has a £48m release clause in his contract.

However, Arsenal held off making a move for now as the Premier League club believed that the player didn’t want to leave Spain – which made La Liga president Javier Tebas happy – and that his medium-term aim was to go to Barcelona.

Man City encouraged to sign Nico Williams in 2025

Following Man City’s struggles throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign, many expected the Premier League champions to strengthen their squad in 2025.

According to The Metro, Rodri has urged the Manchester club to make a move for his Spain teammate, Nico Williams. The midfielder knows how good the winger is and he must believe that the 22-year-old could make a difference at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish star is expected to leave Athletic Club next summer and it will be interesting to see if City make a serious offer, with Arsenal and Barcelona also in the race.