“The manager’s probably thinking…” – Roy Keane already making worrying claim about Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd

Roy Keane and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane already seems really unimpressed with how the team is looking under new manager Ruben Amorim following last night’s 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal.

The Red Devils were the clear second-best on the night, with goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba giving Mikel Arteta’s side all three points and a major boost in the title race as Liverpool dropped points at Newcastle.

For Man Utd, however, it was once again a reminder of how far they are from their rivals, with Amorim not yet doing that much to get a tune out of this set of players he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Roy Keane slams “SHOCKING” Man United star in defeat to Arsenal

The Portuguese tactician is highly regarded from his time at Sporting Lisbon, but Keane says he must be wondering about the quality of players he’s having to work with at Old Trafford.

Roy Keane thoroughly unimpressed as Manchester United lose to Arsenal

“Manchester United deserve nothing anyway. They were rubbish. You know what happens with United? They fool you, they fool you. They’re not dynamic,” Keane said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I’m really disappointed with Manchester United. I thought the players were going through the motions a little bit.

“It was easy for Arsenal. The first half was fine but I was expecting a bit more.

“The manager’s probably thinking he thought United were a bit better than this. I was getting really frustrated at the end there.”

Well, it’s safe to say Amorim’s brief honeymoon period is probably over, with the knives out after last night’s poor performance against Arsenal.

The Gunners weren’t exactly at their best either, but were still able to win with some ease as they showed their superiority over United.

Amorim clearly has a big job on his hands and it’s a big concern that Keane feels his players already look like they’re just going through the motions.