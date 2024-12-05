Roy Keane pulled no punches with his assessment of “shocking” Man United star

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United captain and football pundit Roy Keane heavily criticised Marcus Rashford for his performance against Arsenal.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium.

It was Arsenal’s fourth Premier League win in a row against Man United, showing once again how this fixture has become one sided when it used to be one of the most competitive matches in English football.

Goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba gave Arsenal the win against Ruben Amorim’s side.

A number of players disappointed for the Red Devils and one of them was Rashford who struggled to get going after coming off the bench in the second half.

He failed to get involve in the attacks and conceded the corner that lead to Arsenal’s second goal of the match.

Keane was brutal in his assessment of the Man United attacker, calling his general play “shocking”.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Man United legend said:

“I’ll tell you something, Marcus Rashford came on there. His general play as a footballer is shocking.

“Watch his header there. Have United’s subs given anything since coming on? Nothing. The subs have done nothing. Manchester United deserve nothing anyway. They were rubbish. You know what happens with United? They fool you, they fool you. They’re not dynamic.”

Man United star Marcus Rashford can go to the next level under Ruben Amorim

The arrival of Amorim at Man United has seen Rashford’s form improve at the club.

The attacker has scored four Premier League goals this season already, which is just three less that the goals he scored last season.

It was a surprising decision from Amorim to bench Rashford, considering how he has played recently.

Coming off the bench, he failed to make any impact on the match and in fact made it more difficult for his team with the corner he conceded which eventually lead to a goal from the Gunners.

Rashford has shown signs of improvement under Amorim this season and his performance at the Emirates Stadium may not have been impressive, he could still have a decent season moving forward.

Amorim has named Man United defender Noussair Mazraoui as the “future” of the club.