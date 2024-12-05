“Changed the game” – Ruben Amorim pinpoints area where Man United lost against Arsenal

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Gunners were too strong for Ruben Amorim’s side, who suffered his first defeat as the manager of Man United.

Goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba in the second half decided the match and gave Mikel Areta’s side crucial three points.

Man United battled hard in the first half but Arsenal’s set-piece prowess proved too difficult to deal with in the end.

Amorim feels that the set-pieces changed the game and resulted in defeat for his side.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported what Amorim said following the defeat against Arsenal.

While reporting on his X account, the journalist revealed what the Man United boss said.

“The set-pieces changed the game. The set-pieces have killed the game”.

“Arsenal put a lot of players near the goalkeeper and it’s almost impossible to fight for the ball”.

“But we have to manage to defend them and we already know we have to be better”.

🔴 Rúben Amorim: “The set-pieces changed the game. The set-pieces have killed the game”. “Arsenal put a lot of players near the goalkeeper and it’s almost impossible to fight for the ball”. “But we have to manage to defend them and we already know we have to be better”. pic.twitter.com/kRfLjCNUoh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2024

Arsenal exposed Man United weakness

There is no doubt that Arsenal’s set-piece taking ability changed the game and produced two goals for the Gunners but even without those opportunities, the Gunners were the stronger side.

Man United failed to threaten in the second half and their attackers looked clueless in the final third.

The goals came because of Arsenal constantly troubling the Man United defense and they eventually succumbed.

It is a tactic that the Gunners have mastered and teams all over the league are struggling to deal with that.

Arteta and his set-piece coach Nicolas Jover deserve credit for building up a new outlet to score from.

Football pundit Roy Keane heavily criticised Marcus Rashford for his performance against the Gunners.