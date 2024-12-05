“The talent, the speed” – Ruben Amorim praises Man United star after Arsenal defeat

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners closed the gap on Liverpool who failed to beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park, the Red Devils continued their struggle in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Two goals from set-piece situation ensured a win for Mikel Arteta’s side against Ruben Amorim’s Man United.

It was Amorim’s first defeat in charge of Man United, who was coming into the match after positive results against Bodo/Glimt and Everton.

Despite the defeat against Arsenal, Man United had some positives from the game and one of them was the performance of defender Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman made his first appearance for Man United this season after suffering an injury in the preseason, which coincidentally came against Arsenal.

Amorim praised the performance of the young defender in a difficult a match at a tough venue.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Portuguese manager pointed out how Yoro dealt with one on one situations.

“You can feel it, the talent, the speed, the way he handled one against ones in a difficult stadium after a lot of time without playing,” said Amorim.

Man United defender Leny Yoro showed maturity and composure

In his first game in months, Yoro showed his talent and reminded why Man United were so desperate to sign him in the summer.

The defender dealt comfortably with the Arsenal attackers and showed his pace and reading of the game against one of the best attacking sides in the league.

Along with the return to fitness of Tyrell Malacia, the return of Yoro will come as a major boost for the Red Devils who need defensive stability and the young Frenchman could provide that.

Meanwhile, Man United defender Harry Maguire has been tipped to leave the Red Devils for a move to West Ham United.