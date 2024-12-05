Real Madrid considering surprise move for 22-year-old who wasn’t in Liverpool’s plans last season

Ryan Gravenberch has become a target for Real Madrid. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are said to be exploring a move for Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch after becoming impressed by the midfielder’s form this season.

The Dutch talent moved to Anfield last summer as part of a £34.2m deal with Bayern Munich as the former Ajax star failed to progress at the Bundesliga club.

Gravenberch made a slow start to life on Merseyside last season and was not a major part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool. That was expected to continue into the 2024/25 campaign, however, Arne Slot has found a way to bring the best out of the Netherlands international – with the player being described as a new signing by a former Reds star.

The Dutch talent has been used in the six position at Anfield and has surprised many with his level of performance.

The midfielder has been one of Liverpool’s most important players this season and that is evident in the numbers as the 22-year-old has started every Premier League match for Slot’s team, making 19 appearances overall.

Gravenberch signed a contract until 2028 with the Merseyside club last summer and although he is expected to see out the majority of that deal, Real Madrid have become interested in the in-form star.

Real Madrid monitoring Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid are believed to be impressed with the start of the season Gravenberch has made, so much so that the La Liga champions are considering moving for the Dutch talent in the future, reports GiveMeSport.

The Spanish giants have been looking to strengthen their midfield options following the retirement of Toni Kroos at the end of last season, although the Liverpool star is a different profile to the German legend.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid make a move for Gravenberch in the future and if they do, a deal for the Dutch star will not come cheap given his current importance.