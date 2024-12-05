Sergio Conceicao during his time as manager of Porto (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move to hire former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao to replace Julen Lopetegui.

However, former Portugal midfielder-turned-pundit Maniche has discussed the stories and admits he can’t see Conceicao taking a job like that.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for West Ham under Lopetegui, who looked like a fine appointment when he was brought in to replace David Moyes in the summer.

However, things have not worked out at all well for the Spanish tactician and one imagines he hasn’t got long left to turn things around at the London Stadium.

Still, West Ham might well have an eye on some big names like Conceicao to replace Lopetegui, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be a realistic target.

Maniche plays down West Ham links with dream manager target

Maniche certainly doesn’t think this is one the Hammers should get too excited about.

Speaking to CNN, he said: “I find it hard to believe that Sergio Conceicao would accept a club like West Ham, who are in 14th place, or Nantes.

“[What he chooses next] depends a lot on what Sergio Conceicao wants for his career. To continue winning titles, as he did at FC Porto, or to save teams that are being relegated?

“If he thinks he has been out of action for a long time and he can no longer do without coaching, that will also weigh on his decision,” adds Maniche, who had a brief spell at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho in 2006.

“[But] what is certain is that, after what he won at FC Porto, I assume he is thinking about a team that fights for titles and not teams that are fighting to be relegated.”

West Ham fans will no doubt hope they can bring someone in soon that can have a positive impact on this under-achieving side, with Lopetegui increasingly looking like he was the wrong choice for the job.