Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been speaking about Sergio Reguilon. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou could be about to make a surprise decision at Tottenham as the Australian coach has admitted that he is ready to use Sergio Reguilon to help relieve some of the London club’s injury issues.

The 2024/25 campaign has been up and down for Postecoglou’s team as they have struggled to find consistency throughout the opening phase of the season.

At present, the Spurs boss is dealing with several injury issues related to his backline as starting centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are unavailable for selection.

This has resulted in Postecoglou using the likes of Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies at the heart of his defence and if anything happens to his left-back, Destiny Udogie, the former Celtic boss has admitted that he is willing to use Sergio Reguilon.

The Spaniard has not played for Tottenham since 2022 and has overall been very underwhelming since joining the Premier League club back in 2020 as part of a £32m deal with Real Madrid.

The left-back was expected to leave North London during the summer but failed to secure a move away, leaving him on the sidelines at Spurs this season.

Could Barcelona be an option for the former Madrid man?

Ange Postecoglou ready to use Sergio Reguilon at Tottenham

Speaking to the press on Wednesday morning ahead of Tottenham’s match with Bournemouth, Postecoglou admitted that Reguilon remains an option he could choose to use this season.

“He’s ready [if needed]. He’s training every day and he’s part of the squad,” the Spurs boss said via TBR Football. “There’s also a reason why Reggy is in the last year of his contract with us. We’ll see how that all transpires.

“There’s nothing wrong with his attitude and he’s been training all the time with us.”

Reguilon is out of contract with Spurs in 2025 and is believed to be keen on an exit; however, if given a chance to play, the defender could use this to impress clubs ahead of next summer.