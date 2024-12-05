Crazy report claims West Ham star is threatening to quit unless Lopetegui is sacked

Julen Lopetegui with West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Julen Lopetegui with West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly had a big row with manager Julen Lopetegui and is now threatening to leave the club unless the Hammers sack the Spaniard.

That’s according to a pretty remarkable report from Claret and Hugh, who claim that Todibo and Lopetegui had to be separated after coming to blows earlier this week.

West Ham have had a bit of a nightmare so far this season, with Lopetegui again likely to be under pressure at the London Stadium after this week’s poor showing in a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Key Arsenal man branded “most annoying bloke in football”

Lopetegui looked like he could be a strong appointment by the Hammers when he took over in the summer, but it’s now pretty clear that the club made the wrong choice, and possibly that they should never have parted ways with David Moyes at all.

Now it seems like Todibo has had enough and could already be prepared to quit the east London club, despite also only joining in the summer.

Could West Ham lose Jean-Clair Todibo already?

Jean-Clair Todibo warming up for West Ham
Jean-Clair Todibo warming up for West Ham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Claret and Hugh claim that Todibo has informed West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten of his desire to leave if Lopetegui remains in charge.

The report also suggests Todibo is not the only player who’s unhappy and had issues with Lopetegui this season.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out and if it means Todibo could make an early exit from West Ham, but one imagines it’s surely more likely that Lopetegui will be the one who’s shown the door.

WHUFC surely have to act now in order to save their season, with this team going nowhere under the former Real Madrid and Spain manager.

There are surely candidates out there who could help West Ham and make this dressing room a happier place than it currently seems to be.

  1. i’m only surprised that there are not more that have publicly stated why they want to leave as too many new signing have also asked for new clubs in the first open window

