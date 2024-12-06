Exclusive: Historic 20-year-old being monitored by Tottenham scouts

Tottenham are interested in RC Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham are interested in bringing RC Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov to North London in 2025 after sending scouts to watch the centre-back this season.

The 20-year-old has been with the French club since last summer and created history with that move as he became the first Uzbekistan footballer to play in Ligue 1.

The youngster has made strides in France since and has become a regular in Will Still’s team throughout the 2024/25 campaign. Khusanov has featured in every league match he has been available for as the 20-year-old missed two games due to a red card he picked up against PSG in November.

Khusanov’s performances have caught the attention of several clubs around Europe with Marseille, PSG, Tottenham and Newcastle United monitoring the centre-back’s progress at Lens.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Ligue 1 club are aware of this interest and have placed a €15m-20m price tag on the youngster ahead of the 2025 transfer windows. This asking price could also rise throughout the second half of the campaign as Lens are under no pressure to sell with the Uzbekistan star under contract until 2027.

Tottenham scouts have watched Abdukodir Khusanov this season

Tottenham and Newcastle have had scouts closely monitor Khusanov’s talents throughout the opening phase of the current season and were present for Lens’ clash with Reims last weekend. Spurs continue to struggle with defensive issues and are keen to resolve them soon.

Ange Postecoglou could’ve landed Abdukodir Khusanov for £100,000 18 months ago

The Magpies are one of the clubs considering a move for the centre-back in January as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his defence, although it is believed that Lens would prefer to sell the defender at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle try to get the jump on the competition and sign Khusanov during the upcoming transfer window. Tottenham will very likely be aware if the Tyneside club tries this trick as the North London club are keen on the player.