Albert Stuivenberg is set to stay at Arsenal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to tie down assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg to a new deal with the Dutch coach set to sign with the Gunners until 2027.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the 54-year-old wants to continue his work at Arsenal alongside Mikel Arteta and committed his future to the North London club for another two and a half years.

The transfer journalist states that a deal is already in place and that an announcement regarding Stuivenberg’s future will be announced by the Premier League outfit very soon once it is signed.

This brings the future of the Gunners’ assistant coach in line with Arteta’s as the Spaniard signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium back in September, which also saw him commit to the club until 2027.

The duo have been at Arsenal since 2019 and have played a key role in taking the North London side back to competing at the top of the Premier League, while also lifting the FA Cup during the 2019/20 campaign.

Albert Stuivenberg played a key role in bringing a current Arsenal star to North London

Their project is set to continue for another two seasons and by then, they will hope to have delivered Gunners supporters an English top-flight crown.

Why is Albert Stuivenberg important for Arsenal?

The signing of Stuivenberg is key to Arsenal as it was important to keep the Dutch coach alongside Arteta given the success the duo have already had at the Emirates Stadium.

The 54-year-old may want to manage a club on his own someday but for now, the Arsenal assistant boss is happy in his current position.