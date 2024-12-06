Liverpool begin search for “like-for-like” replacement as senior star’s time is ending

Liverpool are searching for the next Andy Robertson. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a new left-back as Andy Robertson looks like he is coming towards the end of his time at Anfield.

The Scotland captain has been with the Merseyside club since completing a bargain £10m switch from Hull City back in 2017 and was very influential during the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool, winning every trophy on offer.

Robertson has racked up 316 appearances for the Reds, producing 11 goals and 66 assists, however, it has been evident this season that the 30-year-old’s time is coming to an end.

The left-back has been in decent form in recent weeks but the beginning of the campaign was not positive for the veteran star, who made several errors at the back. Kostas Tsimikas was handed the Scottish star’s role on several occasions, which hinted at doubts from Arne Slot.

Robertson has a contract at Anfield until 2026 and it remains uncertain if the defender will be offered a new one.

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a new left-back and are keeping tabs on the progress of Premier League duo Antonee Robinson and Milos Kerkez – with a January move on the cards for the Fulham star.

Robertson remains an important player at Liverpool, but according to former scout Mick Brown, the Reds want to sign a new left-back to lead them into the future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Browns stated that Kerkez and Robinson are two options for Slot as the Reds begin to put plans in place ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

“They want to sign a like-for-like replacement for Robertson,” the former scout admitted. “Kerkez is a player who fits that bill, and I’m told they’ve been looking at Antonee Robinson from Fulham.

“Robertson has been a revelation for Liverpool, up and down that left flank he’s been so influential for them for so many years now.

“But I think they want to sign a younger option because they’re planning for the future.

“I wouldn’t expect Robertson to leave any time soon, he’ll still be there, but he’ll have to be replaced eventually, and they’re putting plans in place for that ahead of January.”