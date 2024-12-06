Broadcaster in UK sends apology to Arne Slot after false accusations

Arne Slot of Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arne Slot have received an apology from Amazon Prime after a member of the broadcaster’s team made false accusations related to the behaviour of the Dutch coach at halftime of the Reds’ match with Newcastle.

The clash at St James’ Park on Wednesday provided fans with one of the games of the season with two teams playing out a 3-3 draw.

Liverpool were magnificent in the second half as Slot’s men came from behind twice to eventually take a 3-2 lead, which earned Mohamed Salah high praise from his boss. That was a total contrast to the opening 45 minutes as the Dutch coach’s men could not match the intensity presented by Newcastle.

The Magpies took a 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of an Alexander Isak rocket and Slot would not have been happy with what he saw.

It was claimed by Amazon Prime, who broadcasted the match in the United Kingdom, that the Liverpool boss had visited the referee’s room at halftime as the former Feyenoord coach was not happy after three of his players had been booked in the first half.

The comment was made by presenter Dan Walker during the broadcast and it was something that was put to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who responded by saying via The Athletic: “I don’t think I’ll go there. I think that’s a can of worms. I tend to focus on my team.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot receives an apology from Amazon Prime

According to The Athletic, Amazon Prime has now issued an apology to Slot with the situation acknowledged by both parties to be a production misunderstanding. The matter is said to be viewed as closed by Liverpool after accepting the broadcaster’s expression of regret.

The Dutch coach is currently focussing his team on their match with Everton on Saturday, which will be the last Merseyside Derby played at Goodison Park.

Liverpool suffered a big blow at Newcastle ahead of their clash with Everton

A win over the Toffees would put the Reds 10 points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal ahead of their matches with Tottenham and Fulham on Sunday.