Leeds United remain focused on the pursuit for automatic promotion to the Premier League, sitting third in the Championship standings.

Trailing Burnley by just one point for the second spot and three points behind leaders Sheffield United, the Whites are keeping the pressure on their rivals as they approach a pivotal clash against Derby County on Saturday.

However, injuries in the left-back position have presented a significant challenge for manager Daniel Farke, who is forced to improvise his defence.

Max Wober set for league comeback

Manager Daniel Farke has hinted that Max Wober could make his long-awaited return to the starting lineup, marking his first league start in 18 months.

The Austrian defender has endured a tough season, sidelined for 10 games due to knee surgery and featuring only twice as a substitute in the Championship. However, with other left-back options limited, Wober’s return could not be more timely.

Leeds’ injury woes include Junior Firpo, who is dealing with a foot injury sustained in training, and Sam Byram, who is confirmed to miss the game. Meanwhile, Isaac Schmidt has only just returned from hernia surgery, leaving the left-back position thinly covered.

Farke acknowledged that Wober’s primary position is centre-back but emphasised his adaptability and praised his attributes. The German manager highlighted Wober’s strong physical presence, ability to excel in set-pieces at both ends of the pitch, and crossing precision.

These qualities make him a reliable choice to step into the role and help stabilize the team’s defence during this critical period.

Speaking during the press conference, Farke said:

“Natural position is centre-back. Defensive behaviour for a full-back is different from centre-back. But he is rock solid, adds physicality, strong from set-pieces, defensive and attacking. Also got a good cross.”

Since joining Leeds in January 2023 for the transfer fee of €12 million, Wober has shown glimpses of his potential. After a brief loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, the 26-year-old is back at Elland Road, eager to play a pivotal role in Leeds’ promotion campaign.

He has been linked with a move away with some reports even suggesting that the club could use him in a swap deal with RB Salzburg with one of their players.

As Leeds head into their encounter with Derby County, they remain focused on closing the gap on the automatic promotion places. With 22 games left to play, every point is crucial in the tightly contested race.