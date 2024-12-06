(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The injury of Manchester City midfielder Rodri has affected the Premier League champions in ways nobody could have imagined.

They went on a seven match winless run that ended finally with a win against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

Their poor form has seen them lost ground in the Premier League title race with Arne Slot’s Liverpool side taking a nine point lead over them.

It all started with their key midfielder Rodri suffering an ACL injury this season in the match against Arsenal.

The Ballon d’Or winner’s importance for the Premier League side is evident even more now.

According to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola has urged the Premier League champions to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to replace the injured Spanish midfielder.

Along with the Newcastle midfielder, Man City have shortlisted Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Atalanta’s Ederson as the other options for the midfield position.

The January transfer window is just a month away and it will give Guardiola the opportunity to address the issues facing his squad and get his team prepared for the second half of the season so that they can challenge for the league title again.

It is not the first time the Sky Blues have shown interest in the Newcastle midfielder. Even in the summer transfer window, they were linked with a move for the Brazilian but ultimately decided to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona.

The need for a new midfielder at the Etihad Stadium is clear now after Man City managed to somehow produce their worst form of the last 18 years.

Man City could consider a swap deal for Bruno Guimaraes

The Premier League champions are reluctant to pay the £100 million release clause of Guimaraes and that is why they are considering sending Matheus Nunes to Newcastle as part of a swap deal.

It all depends on Newcastle and whether they are ready to entertain offers for one of their best players.

City will have to dig deep into their pocket if they have any intention of signing the Brazilian international midfielder.

Another player being targeted by Guardiola’s side is Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres but they will have to beat Manchester United to his signing.