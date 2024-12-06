Report: Kevin De Bruyne in line for surprise move if he decides to leave Man City

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne has been at Manchester City for nine years and he has become a club legend with his brilliant performances.

The Belgian midfielder is one of the best players to not only play for the Premier League champions but also in the history of the league.

His long term future at the club is uncertain as he has entered the final year of his contract at the club and questions have been raised about which club he would join if he decides to call time on his career at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Telegraph, Man City are ready to offer the star midfielder to one of their sister clubs when he decides to leave them.

City Football Group (CFG) own a number of prominent teams across the football world including Melbourne City, New York City, Troyes, Girona and Palermo.

The midfielder could still decide to stay at the Etihad Stadium but it all depends on whether the club is willing to meet his demands for the new contract.

Ideally, the Premier League giants would want to keep De Bruyne in their setup, whether it is for Man City or one of their sister clubs.

The player’s importance to the team was evident once again in the midweek when he inspired them to a win against Nottingham Forest, a result that ended their seven match winless run.

De Bruyne will attract interest from the Saudi Pro League as well as the Major League Soccer when he decides to leave Man City.

Kevin De Bruyne has been a brilliant servant for Man City

His standing in the game is highly recognised and his quality is still impressive despite not being at the peak of his career.

With the start of the new year, he will be able to indulge in talks with other clubs over a move in the summer transfer window next year.

Man City will have to make a decision soon on the future of their star player and considering his contribution to the side, they should convince him to stay at the club and play at the highest level for a few more years.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been linked with a big money move to Man City to replace De Bruyne.