Latest twist has emerged in West Ham United’s interest in Graham Potter

West Ham United are currently struggling in the Premier League and manager Julen Lopetegui’s future is uncertain at the club.

The Hammers entered the new season with great optimism after making a number of high profile signings and giving manager Lopetegui the right platform to succeed this season and perform better than former manager David Moyes.

However, nothing has worked for the Premier League side this season and they are currently in 14th position in the league, after winning just 15 points in their first 14 matches this season.

The club chiefs held a meeting to discuss the future of the manager and after the defeat against Leicester City, it looked like Lopetegui could be on his way out.

He has been given the chance to manage one more game, the match against his former team Wolves.

According to Telegraph, West Ham are considering offering a six month contract to Graham Potter.

They feel that appointing a manager for an initial six month could give the club the chance to review their situation once again at the end of the season before making any long term decision.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea and he is now open to returning to football with West Ham leading the race to appoint him.

The former Brighton and Chelsea manager is open to managing the Hammers. Potter is also a target of Premier League strugglers Wolves who are looking to replace manager Gary O’Neil.

Graham Potter wants to take the West Ham United job

Potter would favour a move to the London Stadium over joining 19th placed Wolves side, as per talkSPORT.

The manager has been out of work since April 2023 and he could be the man to revive West Ham this season who are failing to find consistency and form under Lopetegui.

Jean-Clair Todibo, the defender who joined West Ham in the summer, has reportedly had a row with Lopetegui and he is now threatening to leave the club unless Lopetegui is sacked.