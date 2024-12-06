Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal have been the two best teams in the Premier League this season.

Both the clubs, who are currently involved in the title race, will enter the January transfer window to strengthen their squads and to try to gain an advantage in the title race.

Arne Slot’s side are in a much better position at the moment, sitting at the top of the league with a seven point margin.

The Gunners, however, seemed to have found their form after a blip recently.

The player both the clubs have been linked with for some time is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds came close to signing him in the summer transfer window this year but he changed his mind at the last minute, eventually deciding to stay at his boyhood club and since then, he has revealed the reason behind his decision.

Now, Graeme Bailey has reported in TBR Football that the player is planning to stay at the La Liga club in the January transfer window.

It is a major blow for both the Premier League clubs who are seriously interested in signing the Spain international midfielder.

Zubimendi, who won the Euro 2024 with his country this year, is one of the hottest properties in the market as far as the midfield position in concerned.

Not only Liverpool and Arsenal but Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, as per the report.

The Premier League champions are looking to replace the injured Rodri and Zubimendi is the midfielder who perfectly fits the profile to replace his compatriot at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool and Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid

The reason why Zubimendi is delaying leaving the La Liga side is because he is waiting to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The La Liga winners admire the player and he is keen on working with Xabi Alonso, who is likely to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

The race to sign Zubimendi could heat up in the coming months as the player would be an ideal signing for all of them.

At Arsenal, he could replace Thomas Partey while at Liverpool, he could be the number 6 that Slot wants in his team.

But Real Madrid are leading the race to sign him and that is bad news for Premier League clubs.