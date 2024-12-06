Liverpool leading the race to sign in-form attacker to replace struggling Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have been flying this season with Mohamed Salah inspiring the Premier League side.

They are top of the Premier League standings as well as the Champions League, thanks to their brilliant form under new manager Arne Slot this season.

Despite the latest setback of losing points against Newcastle United in the Premier League, they still have a seven point lead over second placed Chelsea.

Slot has been able to turnaround the careers of many Liverpool players but striker Darwin Nunez’s struggles have continued at the club.

He has only managed to score two goals in 11 Premier League appearances this season and his latest poor showing against Newcastle resulted in the Reds losing two crucial points in the title race.

The Premier League leaders are now looking to replace Nunez and they have identified his replacement.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram.

The Frenchman has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world. He has scored nine goals in 13 Serie A matches this season and currently he is the second top scorer in the league.

It is the complete opposite of how Nunez has played this season, scoring just three times in 18 games in all competition.

With Salah facing an uncertain future at Anfield, the report mentions Thuram as the player who is being targeted by the Reds to become the next leader of their attack should the Egyptian attacker part ways with the Premier League side.

Inter Milan would be ready to let the striker leave the club if his £70 million release clause is met.

This season could decide Darwin Nunez’s future at Liverpool

It is now or never for Nunez and this season has to be his last chance of proving himself at Liverpool following his big money move from Benfica.

The attacker has failed to cement his place in the side and he is only playing regularly at the moment due to the unavailability of Diogo Jota.

A player like Thuram would add firepower to the Liverpool attack and offer them goals upfront.

Signing him would only make sense for them if they manage to keep Salah at the club as well, who would love to have a finisher like Thuram in the team.

Lille attacker Jonathan David is another player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool to replace Nunez.