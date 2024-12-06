(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s stellar campaign under new manager Arne Slot has propelled the Reds to the top of the Premier League standings with 35 points, maintaining a comfortable seven-point cushion over second-placed Chelsea.

Slot’s impact has been equally evident in Europe, where the Merseyside club has dominated the Champions League, securing victory in all five of their league phase matches.

With the January transfer window approaching, Liverpool are reportedly targeting Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to strengthen their squad and sustain their dominance across all competitions.

Liverpool make offer for Frenkie de Jong

According to a report by Football365, the Dutch international is seen as an ideal successor to Ryan Gravenberch, who is drawing strong interest from Real Madrid.

It was reported last week that the Reds could make an offer for de Jong and as per this report, the Reds want to sign the midfielder and have made an offer worth €40m as they look to take advantage of the player’s current situation with the Spanish side. The report adds that Arne Slot has personally advised the club to sign him.

De Jong has struggled with injuries at Barcelona

The 27-year-old endured a difficult previous season, with an ankle injury sidelining him for the majority of the campaign, resulting in 47 missed games for both club and country.

Under Barcelona’s new coach Hansi Flick, De Jong has made 11 appearances this season but only two starts, highlighting his diminished role within a crowded midfield. Since joining Barcelona, he has made 224 appearances for them, scoring 18 and assisting 22. His overall tally across all competitions and levels is 35 goals and 48 assists in 385 games. (Transfermarkt)

He has been a long-term Manchester United target as well under former manager Erik ten Hag and as per a recent report, it is suggested that Ruben Amorim is also keen to sign him.

Slot’s vision of a possession-focused, dynamic midfield makes De Jong an ideal fit. Known for his ability to control the tempo, break defensive lines, and maintain composure under pressure, he would complement Liverpool’s attacking philosophy perfectly.

Should the move materialise, De Jong’s arrival could mark a pivotal step in Liverpool’s quest for domestic and European success while providing him a platform to re-establish himself as one of the world’s best midfielders.