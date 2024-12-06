Liverpool receive transfer boost as journalist confirms target is ready to move

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were strongly linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spaniard came close to joining the Premier League giants as Arne Slot was looking for a new number 6 to become a part of his midfield.

However, the Euro 2024 winner rejected a move to the Merseyside club in the last minute, ultimately deciding to stay at his boyhood club.

His transfer preference has now changed and he could be ready to make a move in the next summer transfer window.

According to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, the La Liga midfielder could leave Real Sociedad next summer.

The likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Spanish midfielder.

Once he becomes available for transfer, competition to sign him will be tough and Liverpool will not have it easy in their pursuit of the Spaniard.

Ornstein has confirmed that the midfielder’s stance over leaving Sociedad has now changed.

He said:

“This is a player who came close to joining Liverpool last summer, not for the first time he decided to stay with Real Sociedad. Arsenal have tried previously, Real Madrid, I think, have been linked and others.

“Some people think that his loyalty to La Real will continue to keep him forever. But increasingly, in the chats I’ve had, there is an expectation now that the summer, he is more ready in his head to move than before. They’ve had more time to plan.”

Martin Zubimendi to join Liverpool next year?

The 25-year-old midfielder would have become a part of title challenging Liverpool side if he had made a move to Anfield in the summer.

It just wasn’t meant to be for him and he is now a part of a struggling Sociedad side who are currently ninth in the La Liga table.

A move to Liverpool could be ideal for his career and under Slot, he could become one of the best players in the world in his position.

It would also show ambition from Liverpool to sign a player of his quality, considering the number of clubs interested in his services.

The midfielder has no intention of leaving the La Liga side in January, so both Liverpool and Arsenal will have to wait till the next summer transfer window.