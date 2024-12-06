Liverpool positioning themselves strongly to sign 28-year-old Mohamed Salah replacement

Mohamed Salah, Jamal Musiala, and Leroy Sane (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly positioning themselves strongly in the race for the transfer of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane ahead of next summer.

The Germany international could be an ideal Mohamed Salah replacement for Liverpool as he is a skilful left-footed player who tends to start from the right flank.

On top of that, if Salah ends up leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract, Sane would be another free agent, so finding a successor to their star Egyptian forward wouldn’t have to cost them a fortune.

Liverpool line up MOVE for French wonderkid!

Liverpool’s interest in Sane is being reported by Fichajes, who state that the Reds are currently looking the best-placed team to sign the 28-year-old in the summer.

Still, it’s also suggested that Sane will also be offered a new contract to stay at the Allianz Arena, so there’s surely no guarantee this deal will come off.

Is Leroy Sane good enough to replace a Liverpool legend?

While Sane is undoubtedly a top player, he only has four goals and no assists so far this season, which is a long way from the frankly ridiculous numbers we’re seeing from Salah.

The 32-year-old remains absolutely lethal in front of goal, as well as an elite creator for LFC, with a superb record of 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games in all competitions so far this term.

In fairness, there’s barely anyone in world football who compares to Salah when he’s at his best, so Liverpool should probably just put all their efforts into ensuring he signs a new contract.

However, things aren’t looking too good on that front, so it also makes sense to monitor potential replacements, and Sane makes sense as a low-cost option.

The former Manchester City man is also proven in the Premier League, so could do well to revive his career with a return to English football.