Report: Man United in advance talks with £37 million attacker, deal agreed

The departure of Erik ten Hag from Manchester United has worked in the favour of some of the players at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has given confidence to Man United players and even though the results have not been that great under the Portuguese manager, the performances for some players have been impressive.

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo have all enjoyed playing for Amorim.

Man United are now ready to agree a new contract with Diallo, according to Football Insider.

The Ivorian’s current deal at the club is ending at the end of this season, even though the club has the option of extending it by a further 12 months.

The player and the club are involved in talks to come to an agreement over a new deal and they are confident of reaching a consensus before the end of December.

The former Atalanta player, who was signed in a £37million move by the Premier League giants, is finally starting to show his potential at the club.

After being given a consistent run in the team, he has made the right-wing spot his own.

The player was left on the bench against Arsenal in the midweek in a tactical move that worked against Amorim which once again showed the importance of the attacker to the team.

His display against Everton at Old Trafford provided enough proof that the player should be a regular starter for the Red Devils.

Amad Diallo has been in fine form for Man United this season

Diallo has already made 20 appearances for the club this season, which is a massive increase from his total of 12 appearances from last season.

After being sent on a loan move to Sunderland two seasons ago, Diallo proved his talent in the second division of England. Following his return to Old Trafford, he suffered fitness issues but this season has been his breakthrough season and he has finally cemented his place in the starting line up.

The player has the quality to play as a wing-back as well as a winger. He has managed to score three goals this season along with five assists, showing the club that he can be one of their most important players moving forward.

