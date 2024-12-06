Man United could end transfer pursuit involving striker target due to one problem

(Photos by Gualter Fatia, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim is settling in at Manchester United but he will take time to get the best out of the players and identify the weaknesses of the squad.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the midweek.

The hosts were too strong for Amorim’s side, particularly from set-pieces and sealed their fourth win in a row against Man United.

It was another match that showed that the Red Devils need new additions in attack.

Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford all struggled to perform against a disciplined Arsenal defense.

One of the players they are targeting is Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface, who has scored 29 goals in 49 games since joining Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Fussball News reporter Christopher Michel has claimed that Boniface is a Man United target but he is not their priority.

The Premier League giants are particularly concerned about the injury record of the attacker.

At the young age of 23, the attacker has already suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries and that is making Man United hesitant to go ahead with a move for him.

Man United have battled with injury problems to key players

The Premier League side have been unlucky with injury issues in recent seasons.

The likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and others have faced injury issues consistently at the club.

They cannot afford to have another player on the squad who is going to miss playing time because of fitness problems.

Due to the Amorim connection, the Red Devils are now targeting a move for Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres but they face competition from rivals Manchester City for his signature.

Along with a move for a new attacker, the Premier League side are considering signing a replacement of injury prone left-back Shaw in the January transfer window.