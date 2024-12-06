Man United will use January transfer window to sign replacement of 29-year-old

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to be active in the transfer window to provide new signings to manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese will be provided with the right resources to make changes to the squad and sign players that suit his football philosophy.

Man United had no plans of signing a new left-back as they had hoped that the return of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia will be enough to provide them depth in that position.

However, the latest setback suffered by Shaw has changed their transfer plans.

According to GiveMeSport, the Premier League giants are now going to enter the January transfer window with the intention of signing a new left-back as Shaw’s replacement.

The defender has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch for the Red Devils this year.

They are losing their trust in the English left-back and Amorim could head into the market to sign a new left-back, someone who can adapt to his favoured 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim is still learning more about his players and it appears like Shaw is the player who could lose his place in the side in the longer run.

The new manager is identifying his transfer targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Man United have shortlisted two Premier League left-backs

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is the player being monitored by Man United. The Hungarian has impressed some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League with his performances this season.

The Red Devils will face competition from rivals Liverpool to sign the Bournemouth defender.

He has the attributes to attack as well as defend, making him the ideal player to become a part of the Amorim revolution at Old Trafford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri is another player being targeted by Man United, as per the report.

He is someone who is known for his contributions in attack and his ability to play as a wing-back would make him a good option for Amorim and his style of football.

Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez and Alvaro Fernandez of Benfica are other players on the list of Man United.

The demand of a new left-back has increased at the club and they have made it their priority ahead of the January transfer window.