(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is making changes at the club to turn around their fortunes.

He is just at the start of his reign at Old Trafford and considering the position Man United are in at the moment, a lot of work needs to be done.

They are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table and Amorim has a mountain to climb.

To sort out the mess created by former manager Erik ten Hag at the club, the Portuguese manager will need the support of the fans, the club and above all, the players.

Amorim has told his players exactly what they need to do in order to please the Man United fans.

Impressive results against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League and Everton in the Premier League were forgotten after a defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of the match against Nottingham Forest this weekend, Amorim was speaking to the media and he had an advice for his players, as reported by The Standard.

“I think that is a key point for us. In two weeks and four matches, you can understand that they just want to see effort,” Amorim said of the United fans.

“In the first moment, they just want to see effort. Then they want to win games. After a while, in winning games, they will want to see a very dominant team and then these are the stages we have to follow.

“This one is the easy one, full effort. Full sprint back and full sprint forward. That is a key point for us, so a lot of our focus is on that.

Man United have shown improvement under Ruben Amorim

Amorim’s team showed promising signs against Arsenal in the first half but Mikel Arteta’s team proved to be too strong in the second half of the match.

Man United are still a work in progress and the young manager will need time and the backing of the club to bring players of his choice.

The existing ones will have to adapt to his different playing style as he prefers a formation the players are not too familiar with.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Rasmus Hojlund have all shown signs of improvement under the new manager.

Another positive for the Red Devils has been the return to fitness of defender Leny Yoro, who was impressive against the Gunners and Amorim acknowledged that.

It is up to the fans now to support the players and the manager at a time when they need it the most.