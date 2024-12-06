Manchester United eyeing move for versatile Premier League attacker with 20 goals & 13 assists

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Manchester United are among the clubs watching highly-rated Southampton winger, Tyler Dibling.

It has been previously reported that United director Dan Ashworth is one of the key figures driving the club’s transfer pursuit of Dibling after also consistently monitoring him when he was at Newcastle.

And as per the latest report from The Sun, the Premier League giants have sent scouts to watch the young attacker.

However, they are not the only team watching him, with Aston Villa also said to be keeping an eye on the teenager as well as teams from outside England, including Germany and Italy.

While there is strong interest from United, it is stated that any deal is likely to happen in the summer as the Saints will not be willing to sell him mid-season, while the club are fighting a potential relegation.

Tyler Dibling: Southampton’s emerging star

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the standout performers for the Saints this season, with manager Russel Martin putting his trust in the youngster and Dibling responding to the trust with consistent performances.

Dibling is a versatile attacker, capable of playing several positions, including both wings and as an attacking midfielder.

The Saints academy product has made 91 appearances across all competitions and levels in his career so far, scoring 20 and assisting another 13.

He has a goal and 2 assists in 15 games across all competitions for the Saints this season. He was also involved in Southampton’s goal against Liverpool in November, winning a controversial penalty for his side.

Tough run of fixtures for Southampton

Southampton currently sit 20th in the Premier League with just 5 points in 14 games so far this season. They have won only once (1-0 win over Everton), and drawn another two, while having lost the remaining 11.

The upcoming run of fixtures are not going to do them any favour. Having just been thrashed 5-1 by Chelsea, they face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa next, before hosting Tottenham next weekend followed by a League Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool.