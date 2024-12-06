Ruben Amorim urged to take “excellent opportunity” with surprise Chelsea transfer raid

Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates a goal for Chelsea (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has made the surprising claim that Blues misfit Mykhailo Mudryk could be an excellent opportunity for Manchester United in the transfer market.

Mudryk has flopped at Stamford Bridge and one imagines there wouldn’t be too many Chelsea fans who’d miss the Ukraine international if he were sold.

Still, it could perhaps be a bit of a risk to let Mudryk join a big six rival like Man Utd in case he does manage to get back to being the kind of talent we saw at his former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk arrived at Chelsea with a big reputation but hasn’t lived up to the hype yet, though it seems Petit could see him being a good fit for Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

It’s hard to imagine United would be desperate to sign Mudryk after witnessing his struggles at Chelsea, but Petit thinks it could be a better tactical fit for the 23-year-old.

Mykhailo Mudryk transfer could be an opportunity for Manchester United

Discussing Mudryk’s future, Petit urged him to get out of Chelsea and named MUFC as a surprise potential destination.

“Sooner or later, Mudryk needs to make a decision. He arrived at the club two years ago and what has he done? He has not improved and he’s missing a valuable period of his career and his confidence is down,” Petit told GamblingZone, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s 23 and he’s wasting too much time already and with the new sports direction at Chelsea, I don’t think he has a future there.

“However, I think Man United could be an excellent opportunity for him as he suits in Ruben Amorim’s formation. His 3-4-3 could see him play him inside right behind the striker at Old Trafford.”

