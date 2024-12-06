Paul Merson shocks fanbase with Leicester City relegation claim

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City will be back in action in the Premier League this weekend when they face Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Ruud van Nistelrooy era started in the perfect way for the newly promoted side who managed to beat West Ham United 3-1 in the midweek.

The new manager made some interesting calls and they worked in the favour of his team.

Leicester City have spent most of the season near the relegation zone but the fans would be hoping that the arrival of a new manager could change their fortunes soon.

Football pundit Paul Merson has backed Brighton to beat Leicester at the weekend and that result could push the Foxes back into relegation battle.

They are currently 16th in the league, four points above the relegation zone and one defeat could drag them back towards the bottom of the league table.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson has backed Brighton to win all three points at the Amex.

He said: “What a phenomenal result for Leicester the other day. How did that happen, I don’t know though! I don’t think Brighton are as naive as West Ham.

“With the passing and movement Brighton have, I can’t see anything but a win for them here. That win over West Ham has papered over the cracks at Leicester.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great result. But it also gives them a false sense of security. Leicester weren’t even that great, I don’t know how they ended up winning 3-1! There’s no doubt that Leicester rode their luck en route to that win. “

Merson has not only predicted a Brighton win at the weekend but also claimed that he feels Leicester City could get relegated.

The pundit has cited games against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest as examples while analysing Leicester City and their weaknesses.

Paul Merson predicts Leicester City to get relegated

He added: “The big problem with them is that when they get beat, they get completely blown away. I just find that trend worrying, that’s their problem.

“This was quite evident in the games against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. I’d be shocked if Leicester stay up, I don’t see that happening at all. Conceding 20 shots in a game and winning every week is going to be hard. Brighton could rip them to shreds in this clash.”

It is now up to Van Nistelrooy and the Leicester City players to prove Merson wrong and stay in the top flight of England.

Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson is being linked with a move to Leicester City and that could help Van Nistelrooy’s side in their relegation battle.