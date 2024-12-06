Report: Real Madrid believe they can sign Man United star for just £45million

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Life under Ruben Amorim has started for Manchester United and the latest result is a defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

After impressive performances recently against Bodo/Glimt and Everton, the Red Devils struggled against a determined Arsenal side who relied heavily on their set-piece prowess during the match at the Emirates Stadium.

One of the Man United players who started the match against Arsenal is on the radar of La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

According to GiveMeSport, Los Blancos are targeting a move for Man United right-back Diogo Dalot.

Real Madrid are looking to sign a new right-back and they have been linked with a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong, Pedro Porro and Juanlu.

The long term injury to Dani Carvajal has left them short in the right-back position and Man United star is the latest player to catch their attention.

Dalot is a key member of the Man United squad and they want to keep the Portuguese player at the club, however, Real Madrid believe that an offer in the region of £45million would be enough to sign the Premier League defender.

The reason why Man United are keen to keep Dalot at the club is because of his ability to play in the left-back position as well while being a right-back.

Due to the injury issues of Luke Shaw, Dalot is the player that provides depth in the left-back position.

The January transfer window will tell us more about Real Madrid’s interest in the defender.

Man United right-back Diogo Dalot to Real Madrid?

They are looking for a long term replacement of Carvajal and Dalot, who is enjoying life at Man United after Erik ten Hag’s departure, is one of the options they are considering.

Amorim has not yet made a final decision on his preferences at the club since he is still in the process of judging the players having taken charge of the team just a few weeks ago.

Real Madrid are confident about signing the player and they believe that even if Barcelona enter the race to sign him, which is being reported by some sections of the media, they can still win the race to bring the right-back to the club.