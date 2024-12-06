(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are focused on a revival under their new manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club earlier this week.

The Dutchman made an immediate impact in his debut match, securing a 3-1 victory over West Ham United and halting a three-game losing streak.

Despite this positive start, Leicester face significant challenges as they sit in 16th place in the Premier League. With the January transfer window approaching, Van Nistelrooy is expected to address glaring weaknesses in his squad, particularly on the right wing following Abdul Fatawu’s season-ending knee injury.

One name linked to the Foxes is PSV Eindhoven star Ismael Saibari, a player Van Nistelrooy knows well from his time managing the Dutch side.

Ruud van Nistelrooy tipped to sign Ismael Saibari

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has urged the Leicester boss to reunite with Saibari, describing the Moroccan international as one of Europe’s top emerging talents.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Van der Kraan expressed confidence in Saibari’s ability to make an impact at the King Power Stadium. He said (quotes va Leicester City News):

“He [Ismael Saibari] is, at the moment, by far the top player [at PSV].

“He is a player who I can see Ruud going for at some stage in this season or at the end of the season if things go well, or he is given the money. Because he is a player he has worked with before and who is an absolutely top, top talent in Europe.”

Ismael Saibari: Rise to prominence

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form for PSV this season, contributing three goals and five assists in 10 Eredivisie appearances, and a total of 10 goal contributions in 16 games across all competitions. That takes his overall tally for the club to 21 goals and 26 assists in 127 games across all competitions and levels. (Transfermarkt)

While primarily a midfielder, Saibari’s ability to excel as a right-winger adds versatility that Leicester desperately need.

However, securing his services won’t be straightforward. Saibari recently signed a contract extension with PSV until 2029, giving the Dutch club strong negotiating power. Leicester would need significant financial backing to lure him to the Premier League.

For Van Nistelrooy, signing a player of Saibari’s calibre could be transformative as he seeks to pull Leicester out of the relegation battle and re-establish them as a Premier League force.

As January looms, the Foxes’ pursuit of fresh talent could define their season. With Van Nistelrooy’s track record and eye for talent, Leicester fans will hope for a turnaround to push their team away from the drop zone and back toward mid-table security.