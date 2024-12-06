Tottenham make Ange Postecoglou sack decision following Bournemouth defeat

Tottenham have made a decision on the future of Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham suffered another surprise defeat in the Premier League on Thursday when they were beaten by Bournemouth.

Spurs have been one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League this season.

They have managed to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in the Premier League and the League Cup this season but they have also suffered defeats against Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are 10th in the league, having won 20 points from their 14 matches this season.

Reports have emerged of Spurs thinking about sacking their manager but according to TBR Football, Tottenham and Daniel Levy have no intention to part ways with the manager.

He has endured a difficult season but they still have complete faith in his ability to take the team to the next level.

Postecoglou has made Spurs one of the best attacking sides in the league and the club is ready to give him the time and opportunity to complete the project he has started.

The club also feel that the manager has been unlucky this season with a number of key players suffering injuries.

The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and others have been injured in different parts of the season, making Postecoglou’s job even more difficult.

Tottenham have experienced success in phases under Ange Postecoglou

The highlight of the season for Tottenham remains their 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, a result that stunned the Premier League fans.

The next few weeks will provide a clear picture about the future of Postecoglou at the club.

They were completely outplayed by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and it should come as a lesson for Spurs and their manager.

Tottenham face Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend but they will have home advantage and they should enter the match as the favourites against Enzo Maresca’s side.

