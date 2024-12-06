Exclusive: Man United and Man City begin talks for €75m talent with 60 goals in 2024

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted by several Premier League clubs. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Man United and Man City have begun to explore signing Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres with the striker expected to leave the Portuguese club in 2025 following two impressive seasons.

Since joining Sporting from Coventry City last summer, the 26-year-old has got everyone’s attention in Europe after producing 43 goals and 15 assists across 50 matches during the 2023/24 campaign.

Gyokeres has not slowed down during the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign as the Swedish star has scored 25 goals alongside four assists throughout 22 games. The forward scored Sporting’s only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Moreirense on Thursday night, which took his tally for 2024 to 60.

The Sweden international has a contract in Portugal until 2028 but can be signed next summer for around €70m/€75m.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Man City and Man United have begun talks to sign Gyokeres with the Red Devils seen as the favourites to lure the Sporting star back to England given his relationship with Ruben Amorim.

The new Man United boss has already spoken to the 26-year-old and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Ruben Amorim has been tipped to move for Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the 2025/26 campaign

It is understood that the Premier League giants are willing to offer Gyokeres a contract until 2029.

United are confident of signing the Sporting striker with Amorim currently at Old Trafford, however, the Manchester club will face stiff competition for the Swedish talent’s signature.

Premier League rivals to challenge Man United for Viktor Gyokeres

Man United are not the only Premier League club showing an interest in Gyokeres as Man City and Arsenal are also keen on the striker.

City have also spoken to Sporting CP about Gyokeres and have indicated that they are serious about the transfer. It remains to be seen how this will work with Erling Haaland still at the Premier League champions with the superstar expected to sign new terms in the future.

It is not yet clear whether Arsenal will enter the race for the 26-year-old officially alongside the Manchester clubs as the Gunners have other forward options on their transfer list. However, Gyokeres is still a target for the North London club heading into 2025.