(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their sixth Premier League defeat of the season on Thursday night, falling 1-0 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in a lacklustre display that has intensified pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Despite dominating possession with 66%, Spurs failed to create meaningful chances, registering a modest 0.87 xG compared to Bournemouth’s dominant 3.71, which included seven big chances for the home side.

Tottenham started brightly, with Dominic Solanke spurning an early chance to score against his former club. However, Bournemouth capitalised soon after when James Tavernier’s pinpoint corner found the head of Huijsen, whose goal proved decisive.

The North Londoners struggled to respond, delivering an uninspiring attacking display that left fans frustrated and ultimately saw them leave the south coast empty-handed.

The final whistle was met with boos from the travelling Tottenham supporters, whose frustrations spilled over into confrontations with Postecoglou.

A now viral fan footage shows a supporter mocking the manager by calling him “Postenoclue,” prompting an irate response from Postecoglou himself. Full-back Djed Spence was seen attempting to mediate, urging fans to support rather than criticise the team and its manager.

Heung-min Son was also involved in a post match incident, as he showed annoyance at his own teammates for not showing an interest in applauding the away supporters.

Tottenham’s woes extend beyond the pitch, with a mounting injury crisis further complicating their campaign. First-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, and attackers Richarlison, Mikey Moore, and Wilson Odobert are all sidelined. To make matters worse, Ben Davies suffered a hamstring injury during the Bournemouth match, ruling him out for an extended period.

With just one senior centre-back, Radu Dragusin, available for selection, Postecoglou is expected to field a makeshift backline against Chelsea. Midfielder Archie Gray is likely to step in as a makeshift defender in what promises to be a challenging fixture against the in-form Blues.

Despite a summer transfer window that brought in reinforcements, Spurs have struggled to find consistency, sitting mid-table with six wins, six losses, and two draws. Injuries have undoubtedly disrupted squad cohesion, but the lack of results has now started to mount pressure on Postecoglo.

Tottenham’s next fixture against second-placed Chelsea will be a critical test of their resolve. A poor result could further fuel unrest among fans, while a strong performance might offer Postecoglou some much-needed respite amid the mounting pressure.