Tottenham’s inconsistent Premier League campaign has cast doubt over Ange Postecoglou’s future as manager, with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna reportedly emerging as a potential successor.

Spurs suffered another setback midweek, falling 1-0 to Bournemouth, following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Despite substantial investments in the summer, the North London side finds itself sitting in 10th place, with a record of six wins, six losses, and two draws from 14 matches.

Tottenham identify Kieran McKenna as potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou

According to Football Transfers, McKenna has impressed Tottenham’s hierarchy with his managerial accomplishments at Ipswich Town, emerged as a possible replacement should Spurs opt for a managerial change.

The Northern Irishman guided Ipswich to consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League, amassing a remarkable 194 points and 193 goals in two seasons. Over the course of two seasons, McKenna’s Ipswich accumulated an impressive 194 points and scored 193 goals, earning him multiple Manager of the Month and Season accolades.

Although Ipswich have encountered difficulties in the Premier League this season, including a slow start and time spent in the relegation zone, McKenna’s reputation for tactical innovation and team-building has reportedly caught Tottenham’s attention.

Notably, Ipswich’s first Premier League win since 2002 came against Spurs last month, with a 2-1 victory that may have heightened McKenna’s appeal in North London.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, has faced significant challenges due to injuries to key players. First-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, and forwards Richarlison, Mikey Moore, and Wilson Odobert have all been sidelined, disrupting squad cohesion and consistency.

Although Postecoglou has delivered standout moments this campaign, including a dominant 4-0 win over Manchester City last month and progressing in the League Cup, also after knocking out Pep Guardiola’s side, Tottenham’s inability to sustain results has increased scrutiny, with pundits like Jamie O’Hara predicting that the Australian could potentially be sacked this month if results don’t improve.

Despite the links with McKenna and speculations regarding Ange’s future, it has been reported that the club has no plans of parting ways with the Australian just as yet.