(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to sign a quality striker in the coming months and they have identified Alexander Isak as the ideal target.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle United since joining the club, and he has established himself as one of the best strikers in the league. According to Fichajes, Chelsea would be willing to pay around €100 million to get the deal done.

The striker has been linked with the move to Arsenal as well.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they do not need to sell their key players. It remains to be seen whether they are motivated to sell the Swedish international if a lucrative proposal is presented.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they will look to push for major trophies themselves. They cannot afford to sell their key players to direct rivals. Isak entering his peak and he could improve further with experience. He is likely to be a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons as well.

The Magpies might be keen on holding onto him. Isak has nine goal contributions in 14 outings this season. Spanish giants Barcelona are monitoring his performances.

Alexander Isak could be tempted to join Chelsea

It remains to be seen how Chelsea convince their Premier League rivals to sell the player. The striker could be tempted to move to Chelsea and it would be a step up in his career. The Blues are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies. He will be able to play alongside top-quality players at Chelsea as well.

The Blues have been extremely impressive this season and they are currently second in the league table.

Chelsea have Nicolas Jackson at their disposal and the former La Liga striker has done reasonably well this season. However, they need more depth and cutting edge in the final third and signing another striker would be ideal.