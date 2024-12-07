Jamie Carragher offers advice to Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Liverpool exit rumours

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

The right-back has been in fine form for the Reds this season and has helped them to lead the Premier League and Champions League standings.

He is one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet and over the years, he has built his importance for the Merseyside club.

Under the leadership of former manager Jurgen Klopp, Alexander-Arnold contributed to the club’s success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Following the departure of Gareth Southgate from England, the right-back has been a regular starter for the Three Lions, showing his importance for his country as well as his club.

Jamie Carragher believes that the Liverpool star should be fondly remembered by the fans even if he leaves the club as a free agent.

The former Liverpool icon feels that a move away from Anfield should not affect Alexander-Arnold’s legacy at the club.

“Trent should be loved no matter what happens,” Carragher said in a Telegraph Q&A.

“But he will be respected more than loved if he leaves this summer. Local players get treated differently to overseas stars. It is just how it is.

“Put it this way, I’m not sure you will get a banner on the Kop saying, ‘give Trent whatever dough he wants’ any time soon. With the local lads it always seems to be more like: ‘You’re playing for Liverpool so what more do you want?’

“Trent will get a lot of criticism if he leaves on a free because he is valued at around £90 million, but there will be more acceptance if Salah and Van Dijk go on a Bosman even though one cost £40 million and the other £75 million. Trent cost no transfer fee, so he would leave for the same price.

“If I could offer my advice to Trent it would be to sign a deal and get yourself a realistic buy-out clause so the option is there if the chance of a move comes around again. That way, if Real still fancy it, Liverpool could get a few quid and Trent will always be remembered as Liverpool’s greatest right-back.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

The Spanish champions have been linked with a move for the Liverpool man. They want to unite him with his best friend Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The fact that he could leave the club as a free agent would be a major blow for the Reds.

They could easily have received a world record fee for a right-back if they had Alexander-Arnold tied to a long term contract.

Arne Slot’s side would still give it their all to keep the player at the club but as more time passes, he is edging closer to a move away from Liverpool and the club’s position is getting weaker.

By the start of January, Alexander-Arnold will be allowed to start talks with other clubs over a move in the summer.

Along with the right-back, the Reds could also lose goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at the end of the season.