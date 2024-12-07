Report: Latest update has emerged on Mohamed Salah’s contract talks at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Apart from recognition for their brilliant form this season, most of the talk surrounding Liverpool this season is about the contract situation of their players.

The Reds are currently involved in contract talks with three of their most important players; Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They have all entered the final year of their contract at the club and their long term future at Anfield remains unresolved.

The Egyptian attacker has been in the form of his life this season and it would not be wrong to say that currently he is the best player in the world.

His impressive performances have taken the Reds to the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings.

A latest update has now emerged which is going to change the mood of the Liverpool fans and give them hope of their fan favourites staying at the club.

According to Football Insider, Salah is likely to sign a new Liverpool contract following positive talks with the club.

The report also mentions Van Dijk, along with Salah, as the player who is close to agreeing a new deal with the Premier League leaders.

The future of Alexander-Arnold is still uncertain amid reports of a possible move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Salah and Van Dijk have been the star performers for Arne Slot’s side this season and they have shown that despite being well over 30, they both are two of the best players in the world in their positions.

Arne Slot would be delighted to keep Salah and Van Dijk at Liverpool

The breakthrough in talks comes as a huge boost to Slot who would love to keep both the players in his side and hope that they remain a part of his project at Anfield.

Since the successful days of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Salah and Van Dijk have been the pillar of the team and taken a leadership role at Anfield.

Losing both of them for free would have been catastrophic for the club but now they are hopeful of keeping them.

Only Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation needs to be sorted at the club now and considering genuine interest from Real Madrid in his services, it is going to be the most difficult job for the Liverpool management.