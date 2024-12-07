(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly interested in the Manchester United wonderkid Toby Collyer.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club and it will be interesting to see if the Foxes can get the deal done. They are hoping to sign him on loan according to a report from the Sun.

Collyer is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of himself. BBC pundit Steve Sidwell has tipped the Manchester United midfielder to become a shining star in the future with the right opportunities.

Sidwell said in August: “Watch out for 20-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer – if given a chance he could be a shining star just like Kobbie Mainoo.”

Leicester move would be ideal for Toby Collyer

The 20-year-old needs ample time to continue his development and Manchester United will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It would be wise of the Red Devils to send him out on loan so that he can gain regular first-team experience with the Foxes.

Leicester City have had a disappointing season so far and they are 16th in the league table. They need to improve their squad during the January window and the 20-year-old could be a valuable player for them. He will add defensive cover to the side and his arrival will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The youngster will certainly be excited about the possibility of playing regularly in the Premier League with Leicester.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can iron out an agreement quickly. The presence of van Nistelrooy at the helm could certainly ease the process. The former Manchester United striker has strong connections at Old Trafford and he could help get the deal across the line.

The 20-year-old would be an inexpensive addition for the Foxes and he will help them improve. The deal would make sense for all parties involved.