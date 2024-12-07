“I think he will be moving on” – Pundit claims Liverpool star has made up his mind

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all entered the final year of their contract at the club.

But apart from them, one other player’s long term future at Anfield has come under the spotlight.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is currently a part of the starting line up at the club but once Alisson is back fit, he will drop down to the bench once again.

A goalkeeper of his level warming the bench is unfair and that is why Kelleher has been advised to leave the Premier League leaders next summer.

Football pundit Paul Robinson feels Kelleher has been Liverpool’s star performer this season and believes that he should leave the club in order to get more playing time.

“I was asked to rank the top three goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, and Kellher was my number one,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s very hard to be a number two goalkeeper, the mentality is very different.

“Regardless of what you do in training, you know you’re not going to play every week, especially when you’re up against someone like Alisson.

“You can have the best week you’ve ever had in training, but if Alisson is fit, he plays.

“Regardless of what Kelleher does between now and Alisson’s return, when he’s back, he plays.

“That’s the very difficult life of a number two. He’s been exceptional this season, but he understands his role.

“Next year, I think he wants to be a number one. With the opportunities he’s had and the age he’s at, he doesn’t want to compete with Mamardashvili or be on the bench.

“It’s his time to go to another club and go and be the number one goalkeeper.

“So, Liverpool fans, enjoy him while you’ve got him because I think he will be moving on come the end of this season.”

Caoimhin Kelleher will have to leave Liverpool for a bigger role

With Liverpool already signing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili who will join the club next summer and because of the presence of Alisson on top of that, it will be difficult for Kelleher to start next season.

He will not be short of offers once he decides to leave the Merseyside club for more playing time.

A goalkeeper of his quality deserves to play week in week out and unfortunately for him, that will not be possible at Anfield.

Journalist David Ornstein has already confirmed that Kelleher is likely to be sold by the Premier League giants at the end of the season.

“Caoimhin Kelleher is probably the most likely to be sold given he will be down to the final year of his contract come the summer.”