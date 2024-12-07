Man United provide update on Nottingham Forest match amid Storm Darragh threat

Man United Flag Old Trafford

There was some uncertainty about the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match going ahead due to the severe weather conditions affecting other games, such as the Merseyside derby.

However, as per the latest update, Manchester United’s Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday against Forest is still scheduled to proceed as planned, with kick-off at 5:30 PM.

The weather has caused significant disruptions, with Everton vs Liverpool game being postponed due to high wind gusts of over 70mph but it appears that, for now, the situation around Old Trafford is not severe enough to cause a postponement.

Fans attending or planning to watch the game should stay updated, just in case the situation changes, but as of now, everything seems set for the match to go ahead.

Man United have released an official statement to clear the confusion about the match.

The statement said:

“Today’s Premier League fixture at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest is scheduled to go ahead as planned. The club will continue to consult the relevant authorities throughout the day and will update supporters immediately if anything changes.

“We understand that fan travel will be disrupted by the weather so this fixture will not be included in the minimum number of games a season that season tickets must be used.”

The impact of Storm Darragh has caused widespread disruption to the football schedule, particularly in the EFL. Along with the postponement of the Everton vs Liverpool match in the Premier League, six EFL matches have also been affected.

In the Championship, both Cardiff City’s match against Watford and Plymouth Argyle’s encounter with Watford have been postponed due to the extreme weather conditions, which are said to be caused by wind gusts exceeding 70mph.

These disruptions highlight the severity of Storm Darragh, which has affected matches in various regions.

Man United match will go ahead despite Merseyside derby postponement

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was not just another match—it was set to be the last one at the historic ground, with Everton preparing to move to their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium next season.

This made the game even more special for both clubs and their fans, as it marked the end of an era at Goodison Park.

With the match now postponed due to the weather, Everton and Liverpool will have to find a new date to play the derby.