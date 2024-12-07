(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG are in talks to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old England International will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool have not been able to secure an extension with him. There have been rumours that the club could look to offer him a new deal, and it will be interesting to see if the two parties can sort out an agreement.

Sources have now informed CaughtOffside that title rivals Manchester City are interested in signing the Liverpool right back. They have already opened talks with the player’s representatives, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Manchester City are looking for alternatives for the right-back position, following the decline of Kyle Walker. One of the prominent names on their list is that of Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona are prioritising the signing of Alexander-Arnold as well. They are looking for a quality right-back to compete with Jules Kounde. The Liverpool defender is thought to be on the radar of rivals Real Madrid as well.

Real Madrid are weighing up Trent Alexander-Arnold alternatives

PSG, on the other hand, are considering Alexander-Arnold as an alternative to Achraf Hakimi.

Alexander-Arnold prefers Real Madrid move

Alexander-Arnold has not yet made a final decision on his future. However, the defender reportedly has a preference towards Real Madrid. They are looking at him as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and the player feels that he could get more playing time at Real Madrid.

It will be clear in the coming weeks whether Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract. The Premier League giants will certainly hope that they can convince him to sign a new deal with them. He is one of the best players in the league and his departure would be a devastating blow for the club.