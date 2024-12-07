(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly open to the West Ham United job and he could look to join the London club as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui.

According to a report from TBR Football, Lopetegui could be on his way out of the club soon and West Ham are looking at potential alternatives. The Spanish manager will be given until Monday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers to try and resurrect West Ham’s season.

He was backed heavily during the summer transfer window with quality signings, but he has not been able to get the best out of his squad. West Ham are languishing in 14th place in the league table.

Meanwhile, Allegri is a proven manager at the highest level and he has won major trophies, including five league titles in a row with Juventus. He could prove to be a quality addition to the Hammers if they can get the deal done. The fact that he is keen on a move to West Ham will come as a huge boost for the club.

The report from TBR Football claims that the Italian manager is working hard on his English and he is in London every month taking lessons which would prepare him for his next managerial role in the United Kingdom.

West Ham looking at multiple managerial options

Apart from Allegri, the likes of Graham Potter and Sergio Conceicao have been linked with the move to West Ham as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing as their next manager.

West Ham have a quality squad and they will look to push for European qualification regularly. A quality manager could bring out the best in their players. Allegri has the experience of managing at the highest level and he could transform West Ham and lift the spirits around the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.