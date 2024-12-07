(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brazilian club Palmeiras are keen on signing the Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 27-year-old striker is a target for the Brazilian outfit and they are determined to make him their statement signing. They are confident of getting the deal done and they believe that the player’s emotional motivation to return to his homeland could help get the deal across the line.

Jesus has not been at his best since moving to Arsenal and he has scored just one goal in 17 appearances across all competitions this season. Arsenal could be open to cashing in on the player and they have been linked with multiple strikers recently.

They need to bring in a reliable goalscorer to push for major trophies and selling the Brazilian would be ideal. It will be interesting to see if they can recoup a substantial amount of money for the player. He has a contract with us until 2027, and the Gunners could easily demand a premium.

That said, Palmeiras are unlikely to be able to afford an astronomical sum of money for the striker and Arsenal might have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the deal to go through. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Gabriel Jesus needs a fresh start

The 27-year-old striker could use a fresh start as well, and returning to his homeland would be ideal. It could help him regain his form and confidence. He is struggling at Arsenal and he has not been able to hit top form.

Jesus was outstanding for Manchester City and he has shown his quality at the highest level consistently. There is no doubt that he could transform Palmeiras in the attack if he manages to regain his sharpness.